Highlights & scores: action on the pitch
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Soccer was the name of the game Wednesday.
Among the contests was a boys’ battle at Parishville-Hopkinton as the Panthers hosted Norwood-Norfolk.
The Panthers’ Reynold Voisine fires a shot toward goal, scooped up by Flyers’ keeper Kayden St. Andrews.
Avery Zenger fires a close-range shot. St. Andrews makes not one diving save, but scrambles for another sprawling stop on John Snell’s rebound.
Zenger slips a shot under St. Andrews that was kicked out by Norwood-Norfolk’s Keegan Newtown, just before it crosses the goal line.
Zenger and Snell would eventually score the goals in Parishville-Hopkinton’s 2-0 win over the Flyers.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Sackets Harbor 3, LaFargeville 1
Sandy Creek 6, South Lewis 2
Chateaugay 4, Tupper Lake 0
Lisbon 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Boys’ high school soccer
Belleville 1, South Lewis 0
Carthage 5, Beaver River 0
General Brown 3, Indian River 2
Harrisville 2, Morriston 1
Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Massena 9, Gouverneur 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Salmon River 2, OFA 1
Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 1
St. Lawrence Central 8, St. Regis Falls 0
Girls’ high school swimming
Lowville 53, Beaver River 46
St. Lawrence Central 70, Gouverneur 22
High school volleyball
Tupper Lake 3, Madrid-Waddington 1
Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 1
Salmon River 3, Massena 0
Malone 3, OFA 0
Potsdam 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.