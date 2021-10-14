Advertisement

Highlights & scores: action on the pitch

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Soccer was the name of the game Wednesday.

Among the contests was a boys’ battle at Parishville-Hopkinton as the Panthers hosted Norwood-Norfolk.

The Panthers’ Reynold Voisine fires a shot toward goal, scooped up by Flyers’ keeper Kayden St. Andrews.

Avery Zenger fires a close-range shot. St. Andrews makes not one diving save, but scrambles for another sprawling stop on John Snell’s rebound.

Zenger slips a shot under St. Andrews that was kicked out by Norwood-Norfolk’s Keegan Newtown, just before it crosses the goal line.

Zenger and Snell would eventually score the goals in Parishville-Hopkinton’s 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Sackets Harbor 3, LaFargeville 1

Sandy Creek 6, South Lewis 2

Chateaugay 4, Tupper Lake 0

Lisbon 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville 1, South Lewis 0

Carthage 5, Beaver River 0

General Brown 3, Indian River 2

Harrisville 2, Morriston 1

Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Massena 9, Gouverneur 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Salmon River 2, OFA 1

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 1

St. Lawrence Central 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Lowville 53, Beaver River 46

St. Lawrence Central 70, Gouverneur 22

High school volleyball

Tupper Lake 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Salmon River 3, Massena 0

Malone 3, OFA 0

Potsdam 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Woolworth Building
Business to breathe new life into Watertown’s historic Woolworth Building
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Runnings in Watertown
Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart
Fake news story
Lewis County official sets record straight after fake news circulates online

Latest News

Highlights & scores: action on the pitch
The Watertown girls' soccer team captured the Frontier League A Division regular season title....
Lady Cyclones take Frontier League title, ready for postseason
It's been a good season on the tennis court for the Indian River Lady Warriors.
Lady Warriors have successful season on the court
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: first deer