Highlights & scores: action on the pitch

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Soccer was the name of the game Wednesday.

Among the contests was a boys’ battle at Parishville-Hopkinton as the Panthers hosted Norwood-Norfolk.

The Panthers’ Reynold Voisine fires a shot toward goal, scooped up by Flyers’ keeper Kayden St. Andrews.

Avery Zenger fires a close-range shot. St. Andrews makes not one diving save, but scrambles for another sprawling stop on John Snell’s rebound.

Zenger slips a shot under St. Andrews that was kicked out by Norwood-Norfolk’s Keegan Newtown, just before it crosses the goal line.

Zenger and Snell would eventually score the goals in Parishville-Hopkinton’s 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Sackets Harbor 3, LaFargeville 1

Sandy Creek 6, South Lewis 2

Chateaugay 4, Tupper Lake 0

Lisbon 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville 1, South Lewis 0

Carthage 5, Beaver River 0

General Brown 3, Indian River 2

Harrisville 2, Morriston 1

Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Massena 9, Gouverneur 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Salmon River 2, OFA 1

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 1

St. Lawrence Central 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Lowville 53, Beaver River 46

St. Lawrence Central 70, Gouverneur 22

High school volleyball

Tupper Lake 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Salmon River 3, Massena 0

Malone 3, OFA 0

Potsdam 3, Brushton-Moira 0

