Jo-Ann A.”Pete” Ritner, 89, of Alexandria Bay

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jo-Ann A.“Pete” Ritner, 89, passed away early Monday morning at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, in Ogdensburg, New York.

She was born September 14, 1932 in Morristown, NJ, daughter of Theodore J. and Edna Kennedy Antony. She married John R. “Jay” Ritner on May 22, 1954, at the Morris Plains Presbyterian Church, Morris Plains, New Jersey, the Rev. Joseph E. Walsh, officiated. Mr. Ritner passed away on June 23, 1984.

Mrs. Ritner graduated from Morristown High School Morristown, New Jersey in 1950. After secretarial school, JoAnn worked as a secretary for the Mennen Corporation. She also worked as a teacher’s aide in New Jersey, when her children were of school age.

Jo-Ann has been a summer resident of Chippewa Bay since 1946 and moved to Alexandria Bay permanently in 1985 with her daughter Jo-Ann. She was active in the community as a member of the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary, the Red Hatters, the Homemakers, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Ritner is survived by three daughters: Linda (James) Frangos, Clarks Summit, PA, Gail Sudkamp, Sterling, VA, and Jo Ann N. Ritner, Alexandria Bay; four granddaughters, Kathryn Frangos, Sarah (Jonathan) Frangos Lawrence, Karen Sudkamp and Julia (Jason) Ludy; and two great granddaughters Lucy James Lawrence and Elliot Elizabeth Lawrence. Besides her husband, Mrs. Ritner was predeceased by son-inlaw, Stephen Sudkamp and grandson, Gregory Sudkamp.

Calling hours and services will be announced in the near future. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown, NJ.

Memorial donations may be made to the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, 54 Church St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

