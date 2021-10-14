Advertisement

Linda Rose Spencer, 76 of Lowville

Oct. 14, 2021
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda Rose Spencer, 76 of 7476 South State Street, Lowville passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Linda is survived by her companion, Ron Paul; two children, a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Christy Spencer of Croghan, NY; and a son, Darryl Spencer; a grandson whom she raised, Allen Spencer Jr. and his wife Cassie of Akron, OH; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents; two sons, Glenn Jr. and Allen Spencer; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Hazel Burgy and Beverly and Nicholas Egloff.

Linda was born on January 19, 1945 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Anna Stoffel Donnelly. She married Glenn Spencer on April 18, 1963, they later separated. Glenn passed away on August 8, 1981.

Linda was a homemaker and also cleaned for many people. She loved children and cared for many of them through the years including her grandchildren and Fresh Air children.

A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with a funeral service immediately following with Pastor Jack Bushey officiating. Burial will be in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

