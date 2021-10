TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Harrisville man, who was the subject of a state police search, has been found dead.

Troopers said 45-year-old Gabriel Dumore was located Thursday in a wooded area off County Route 59 in the town of Potsdam.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

Troopers said Dumore had been missing since October 6.

