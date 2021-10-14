LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Duryea, 74, of Lowville, passed away at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place Health and Rehabilitation, Baldwinsville, NY on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Patricia is survived by two children, a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Tod Hamburg; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Jessica Duryea; Four siblings, Kathy Currey of Lowville, NY; Barbara Currey of Westboro, Massachusetts; Thomas Currey of Long Beach, NY; Patricia Horan of Saint Petersburg, Florida; Eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Brendan, Connor, Alexa, James, Bella, and Noella.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents and a sister, Eileen Currey.

Patricia was born May 12, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret “Peggy” Millard Currey. She married James “Jim” Duryea at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Floral Park, NY September 17, 1972. James passed away August 17, 1991.

She graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in Floral Park, NY in 1965. She worked for W. & J. Sloane Furniture Store from 1965-1977.

After raising her family she went to work at the UPS Store in Levittown, NY from October 1991 and retired as Assistant Manager in 2013. Patricia moved to Lowville in 2015. She is a member of KOC with St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Levittown, NY.

Patricia enjoyed life and having a good time and she wants to be remembered with smiles and laughter because that is how she will remember you.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mary’s Place, 22 Main Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

