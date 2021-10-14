Advertisement

Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

By KCRG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home Thursday morning.

Court documents obtained by KCRG state a 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their house in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

Authorities said he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them. He told officers he used an ax to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Investigators said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

The parents were found dead inside the home.

Orton was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woolworth Building
Business to breathe new life into Watertown’s historic Woolworth Building
Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Runnings in Watertown
Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart
Gabriel Dumore, 45, of Harrisville has been missing since October 6th, according to State Police
State Police want public’s help to find missing Harrisville man

Latest News

Author Gary Paulsen sits with his favorite Alaskan husky, Flax, at his Willow, Alaska, home on...
Gary Paulsen, celebrated children’s author, dies at 82
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
LIVE: Durst faces day of reckoning in murder of best friend
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Clarence Cleveland
‘I feared for my life’: man shares harrowing story of staring down the barrel of a gun
Gabriel Dumore
Missing Harrisville man found dead, police say