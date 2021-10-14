Potsdam town constable indicted on unlawful surveillance charges

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam town constable has been indicted on three counts of unlawful surveillance in St. Lawrence County.

Timothy Rivers, 59, was indicted by a county grand jury for secretly making video recordings of one person in a bathroom on December 30, 2020 and again on January 22, 2021.

It’s also alleged he video-recorded a second person in the bathroom on that same day in January.

At the time of his arrest in January, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office accused Rivers of taking cell phone video of close family acquaintances in a bathroom.

He was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and orders of protection were issued for the alleged victims.

The Potsdam Town Board placed Rivers on paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.