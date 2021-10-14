Quiniones resigns as NYPA president & CEO

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WWNY) - The 10-year head of the New York Power Authority is stepping down for a job in the private sector.

NYPA announced Thursday that president and CEO Gil Quiniones has resigned to take the reins at Commonwealth Edison Company, commonly known as ComEd.

ComEd is a private company that provides electricity to Chicago and much of northern Illinois.

Justin Driscoll, who is now NYPA’s executive vice president and general counsel, will become interim president and chief executive officer. Quiniones will remain at NYPA until November 5.

Quiniones is NYPA’s longest-serving president and CEO and has been at the power authority for 14 years. Before becoming CEO, he served as executive vice president for energy marketing and corporate affairs and as chief operating officer.

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation. It operates 16 generating facilities, including the U.S. half of the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena.

