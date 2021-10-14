Advertisement

Should Lyme Central School change ‘Indians’ mascot, nickname?

Lyme Central School's mascot and nickname is 'the Indians'
Lyme Central School's mascot and nickname is 'the Indians'
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - As far back as most can remember, Lyme Central School’s mascot and nickname has been the Indians. But, should that change?

Superintendent Cammy Morrison says it’s a question that warrants discussion.

She informed staff and parents this week that the district received a letter from the National Congress of American Indians, saying they want to educate the school district about the “well-documented harms that these stereotypical and dehumanizing monikers and symbols cause native people, in particular, native youth.”

Morrison says the district will be “exploring all of its options” in “what is undeniably a sensitive and multifaceted topic: our school mascot.”

The school board will be discussing it further at its meeting Thursday night.

