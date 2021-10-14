SUNY: 99.5% of students comply with vaccine mandate

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Nearly all State University of New York students have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to Chancellor Jim Malatras, who said Wednesday that 99.5 percent of SUNY students have met the state’s vaccine mandate.

Aside from those with medical or religious exemptions, about 1,600 have not been vaccinated. Those are mostly commuter students from a handful of community colleges.

Malatras says campuses are working one on one with those students on the university system’s way to 100 percent compliance. He said as of the September 27 deadline, about 10,000 were in danger of being kicked out of school for not being vaccinated.

SUNY’s vaccination rate, officials say, is above the 65 percent national average for most college-age students and above Michigan State University’s 90 percent, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s 85 percent, and Penn State’s 82.9 percent.

SUNY enrolls about 375,000 students.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.