Advertisement

SUNY: 99.5% of students comply with vaccine mandate

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Nearly all State University of New York students have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to Chancellor Jim Malatras, who said Wednesday that 99.5 percent of SUNY students have met the state’s vaccine mandate.

Aside from those with medical or religious exemptions, about 1,600 have not been vaccinated. Those are mostly commuter students from a handful of community colleges.

Malatras says campuses are working one on one with those students on the university system’s way to 100 percent compliance. He said as of the September 27 deadline, about 10,000 were in danger of being kicked out of school for not being vaccinated.

SUNY’s vaccination rate, officials say, is above the 65 percent national average for most college-age students and above Michigan State University’s 90 percent, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s 85 percent, and Penn State’s 82.9 percent.

SUNY enrolls about 375,000 students.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica and Jamison Porter
Watertown couple blames St. Lawrence County DSS retaliation for loss of foster kids
Woolworth Building
Business to breathe new life into Watertown’s historic Woolworth Building
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Runnings in Watertown
Runnings opens in old Watertown Kmart
Fake news story
Lewis County official sets record straight after fake news circulates online

Latest News

If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
Nurse prepares COVID-19 vaccination.
Hochul: state preparing to help vaccinate youngsters
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state will appeal a judge's ruling that forces the state to allow...
Hochul: state will appeal religious exemption ruling
Morning Checkup: Safe Sleep & SIDS Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Safe Sleep & SIDS Awareness Month