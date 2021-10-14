Watertown duo, cited in Capitol riots, back in court in December

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A mother-son duo from Watertown, charged in the January 6 riots at the Capitol, will be back in court in December.

On Thursday, a judge in Washington D.C. permitted Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Raphael Rondon to remain free without bail, until their next court appearance, December 14.

Federal judge G. Michael Harvey imposed a number of rules on both Rondons, including a requirement they stay away from Washington unless there on court-related business, and that they can’t have any guns.

“You’re not allowed to possess firearms during the pendency of this case,” the judge told them.

Because of COVID, Thursday’s proceedings were conducted over the internet. Both Rondons spoke only briefly, to acknowledge the judge’s instructions.

Mother and son were both charged with one felony - Obstruction of an Official Proceeding - and six misdemeanors related to their entering the Capitol and the offices of Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi.

Raphael Rondon was additionally charged with possessing a sawed off shotgun in Lewis County last June 29, a charge that could put him in prison for up to 10 years.

More than 650 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 riots, which occurred when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

(Read more about the case here.)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.