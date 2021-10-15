All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city police have released a few details about an accident on Arsenal Street Thursday night.

Police say four people were injured between the two vehicles that collided, not five as earlier reported.

A man was treated at Carthage Area Hospital and released. A woman and another man were treated at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and released.

A third man was taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police did not identify the victims.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. when a pickup truck heading west on Arsenal Street collided with another vehicle exiting the gas station at the corner of Western Boulevard.

City police and the state police accident reconstruction team are investigating what caused the accident.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.