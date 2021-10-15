Advertisement

All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city police have released a few details about an accident on Arsenal Street Thursday night.

Police say four people were injured between the two vehicles that collided, not five as earlier reported.

A man was treated at Carthage Area Hospital and released. A woman and another man were treated at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and released.

A third man was taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police did not identify the victims.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. when a pickup truck heading west on Arsenal Street collided with another vehicle exiting the gas station at the corner of Western Boulevard.

City police and the state police accident reconstruction team are investigating what caused the accident.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic as police investigated a...
Five people taken to the hospital after Arsenal Street crash
Gabriel Dumore
Missing Harrisville man found dead, police say
Clarence Cleveland
‘I feared for my life’: man shares harrowing story of staring down the barrel of a gun
Potsdam town constable indicted on unlawful surveillance charges
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The International Joint Commission controls the flow of water through dams in Massena.
More water being released through dam in Massena
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O'Neill
O’Neill says she’s not seeking reelection in 2022.
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Chili
Gouverneur's Kaitlyn Gibson knocks in a goal in a Northern Athletic Conference girls' soccer...
Highlights & scores: high school football & girls’ soccer