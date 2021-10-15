Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Tatum Overton

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who’s closing out an outstanding varsity career with the Cyclones. Her all around great play earning her this week’s title.

When folks call soccer the beautiful game, they could also be describing Tatum Overton’s talent on the pitch. She set a new school goal scoring record with her 55th career goal in a win over Immaculate Heart.

She also tallied 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Indian River, 4 goals in a win over Carthage, and a 2 goal 4 assist performance versus Carthage.

Her skill set is the total package.

Tatum is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 15, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

