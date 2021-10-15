Badenhausen Library in Brasher looks to close by end of the year

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Everyone thought the Badenhausen Library was saved. The towns of Brasher and Stockholm approved funding. A private donor chipped in. But now it’s scheduled to shut its doors at year-end.

“Well, why is it closing? I guess you’d have to ask that for Massena Public Library,” said Karen St. Hilaire, St. Regis Realty President.

The Massena Library says it will cut all ties with the branch library. Backers like St. Hilaire say that means it will shut down. But Massena Library says that doesn’t have to happen.

“It’s still a possibility to save the library. The way they can save it is to transition to a reading room,” said Elaine Dunne, Massena Library Director.

A reading room doesn’t have to have a charter. But the Town of Brasher or someone would have to assume responsibility for it. So far, no one is stepping forward. They say there are reasons for that.

“A reading room? Who owns it? Who staffs it? Who pays the rent for it? Who in fact is the owner of a reading room?” said St. Hilaire.

Massena Library says it can help the Badenhausen Library launch as a reading room. It could then offer many of the services it does now.

There are` other questions as well. The towns planned to use COVID relief funds to keep the Badenhausen Library open. But those are only available for two years. Then what happens?

The library’s first seven years were funded with money from the late Dr. Susan Badenhausen. That money runs out soon. It looks like the resolve to have a library in Brasher Falls will as well.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.