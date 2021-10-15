Carl M. Tarbell, 75, of Akwesasne

Carl M. Tarbell, 75, of 80 Tony Barnes Road, unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Carl M. Tarbell, 75, of 80 Tony Barnes Road, unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Carl was born on October 3, 1946 in Fort Covington, the son of the late Norman J. and Margaret (Herne) Tarbell. He attended St. Regis Mohawk School and graduated from Salmon River Central School. He proudly served his country in the United Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He received several medals including the Bronze Star, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and a Purple Heart. On April 8, 1972, he married Patricia Powless in Ottawa.

Carl was an ironworker with Local 440 for many years. Carl was a member of the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479, Marine Corps League, and the Knights of Columbus. He loved to golf and play blackjack at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.

Carl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his children, Mark Tarbell, Cory Tarbell, Blake Tarbell (Lisa), Dori Tarbell, Shannon Rice (Curry), and Troy Mitchell (Robin); his grandchildren, Coy Tarbell, Irelynn Tarbell, Tallis Tarbell, Lyla Tarbell, Kyren Tarbell, Tanisha Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Jovi Rice, Suri Rice, Sidney Mitchell, and Sophie Mitchell; and two great grandchildren, Aurie and Adrian Thompson. He is also survived by his brothers, Norman Tarbell (Elizabeth) and Steven Tarbell; his sisters, Marianne Bero (Wayne) and Lisa Tarbell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, David and Arthur Tarbell and a sister, Donna Catherine VanEvery.

Friends may call at the home of his daughter, Shannon Rice, 71 Tony Barnes Road, beginning 5:00 PM Saturday until 12:00 PM Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s of the Fort Catholic Church, Fort Covington. At the request of the family face coverings are to be worn during the visitation and funeral services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

