BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Charles A. LaTrace, 85, a longtime resident of LBSH, passed away late Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 at the Highland Nursing Home, Massena.

There are no known survivors. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donalsdon Funeral Home, Massena.

