Five people taken to the hospital after evening crash on Arsenal Street
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A total of five passengers in two vehicles were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a Thursday evening crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
It happened before 10 o’clock, when police say a car turning onto the road from a gas station near Western Boulevard collided with a pickup truck traveling west on Arsenal Street.
Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get into one of the vehicles. A portion of Arsenal Street has been closed to traffic as police investigate.
We’ll update this story as we receive more information.
