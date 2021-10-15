Advertisement

Five people taken to the hospital after evening crash on Arsenal Street

A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic as police investigated a two-vehicle crash Thursday night(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A total of five passengers in two vehicles were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a Thursday evening crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

It happened before 10 o’clock, when police say a car turning onto the road from a gas station near Western Boulevard collided with a pickup truck traveling west on Arsenal Street.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown(WWNY)

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get into one of the vehicles. A portion of Arsenal Street has been closed to traffic as police investigate.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

