Highlights & scores: high school football & girls’ soccer

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action on the local high school sports scene Thursday, with the regular season winding down in both soccer and football.

There was Section 3 football under the lights in Carthage as the Comets hosted East Syracuse-Minoa.

In the first quarter, ESM gets the scoring underway when Mikah Combs takes it in from a couple of yards out. It’s 7-0 ESM.

Then its Tyler Bell to Benjamin Cesarini for the 10-yard touchdown. ESM Increases its lead to 14-0.

Still in the first, Jackson Palumb takes the hand-off and goes 14 yards down the sideline for the score. Now it’s.20-0 ESM

Carthage answers late in the first. Khalil Tevaga takes it in on the keeper from 14 yards out and it’s 20-8 ESM.

ESM nips Carthage 41-38.

In girls’ Frontier League soccer from Immaculate Hearth, the Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown.

In the first half, Watertown strikes first when Delaney Callahan dents the back of the net. The Lady Cyclones are up 1-0.

A bit later, Callahan scores her second goal of the night to put Watertown up 2-0.

The Lady Cyclones beat IHC 4-0.

In another girls’ Frontier League soccer contest in Adams, South Jefferson hosted Lowville.

The Lady Red Raiders take lead off the corner kick when Hannah Gyroe comes up with the loose ball in the box and finds the mark. It’s 1-0 Lowville.

South Jeff comes back to beat Lowville 3-1.

In girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer. Gouverneur hosted Malone.

Torie Salisbury splits the pipes, giving the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Kaitlyn Gibson knocks home her own rebound and it’s 3-0.

That would be your final.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

East Syracuse-Minoa 41, Carthage 38

Girls’ high school soccer

General Brown 3, Copenhagen 1

South Jefferson 3, Lowville 1

Lyme 4, Thousand Islands 1

Watertown 4, Immaculate Heart 0

Brushton-Moira 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

OFA 1, Canton 1

Colton-Pierrepont 3, Chateaugay 0

Heuvelton 2, Edwards-Knox 1

Gouverneur 3, Malone 0

Lisbon 2, Harrisville 0

Madrid-Waddington 5, St. Regis Falls 0

Morristown 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Massena 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Potsdam 2, Salmon River 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Lyme 4, Immaculate Heart 2

Heuvelton 2, Edwards-Knox 1

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Gouverneur 0

College volleyball

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Plattsburgh 1

Girls’ high school swimming

OFA 91, Gouverneur 68

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.