Inflation hits a 13 year high, impacting people at the store and at the pump

By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have noticed that you are paying more for everyday items like food and gas.

“The fruit has gone very high, the fruit and some vegetables,” said Katherine Barber.

Barber and her husband are looking for sales because their trips to the grocery store have gotten more expensive.

“We buy a lot of chicken, and we wait until they have a deal on that as well. So if you want to eat healthy, it’s going to be expensive,” said Barber.

Federal data reports food costs have gone up 4.6% since last September as inflation hits a 13 year high and what’s also being affected, gas prices.

Philip Clement owns Phil’s Firewood and says his wallet has been hurting at the pump.

“You’ve got to have it to run, to manufacture the wood so it’s really become a problem,” said Clement.

Clement says he is paying a thousand dollars more per tank to fill up his delivery trucks and the increase has him considering making changes to his business.

“We’re starting to think about a delivery charge, service fee or something to offset the fuel costs,” said Clement.

An expert from Clarkson University says the uptick in costs across the board are being driven by ongoing supply chain issues.

Items are taking longer to be manufactured. They’re taking longer to get to market. And at the same time, businesses have been trying to cut costs over the last few years.

“It has made the situation worse. So in other word, our supply chains are very efficient but they are not resilient. If something bad happens, if something unusual happens, they are going to crumble easier,” said Farzad Mahmoodi, Supply Chain Management Department Chair at Clarkson University.

Mahmoodi says there are no predictions as to when the supply chain could improve, and he expects the holiday season to cause even more shortages. So he says get some of that shopping done sooner than later.

