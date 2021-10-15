Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, of Pierrepont
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, a resident of 25 Coon Road, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
Mr. Wright passed away Thursday evening at his home surrounded by his family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Loran W. “Bill” Wright.
