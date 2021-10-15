Advertisement

Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 15, 2021
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, a resident of 25 Coon Road, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. 

Mr. Wright passed away Thursday evening at his home surrounded by his family.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Loran W. “Bill” Wright.

