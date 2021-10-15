More water being released through dam in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The group which controls water flowing through the Moses-Saunders dam in Massena says it is stepping up the amount of water released through the dam.

The International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board said in a statement Friday that it plans to reduce water levels on the lake by just under two inches, by increasing water released through the dam starting Saturday through mid-December.

The River Board controls - as best it can - water levels on the lake and river by how much water it releases through the dam in Massena.

Earlier this year, it decreased water “outflows” (the word it uses to describe the water being released) because of drought conditions, which led to low water levels on the lake.

Then, earlier this month, the board again decreased outflows to make it easier for people to get their boats out of the water.

The River Board said taken together, the reduced outflows earlier this year and the increase now should balance out.

The River Board said in its statement that it expects to resume following “Plan 2014,” the plan which gives overall guidance for how water levels are to be regulated, in mid-December.

