Murder in Margaretville - The Butler Did it Players

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Margaritaville is paradise. It’s the getaway where the food is tropical, the drinks are tropical, and the atmosphere is tropical because life’s a BEACH! Or is it? Join us at the nightly Margaritaville Luau where the locals and the tourists alike are keeping secrets! Can you figure out whodunnit before the clock runs out? Come ready to Limbo and Conga dressed in your best “tropical attire”!

Hilton Garden Inn, Saturday October 30th. Tickets: $65.00 Per person includes 3 hours interactive dinner theater and 3 course meal (*meal subject to changes due to availability)

CALL HILTON AT 315-788-1234 FOR TICKETS

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.