Nancy White “Wahose”, 78, of Akwesasne (WWNY)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - AKWESASNE – Nancy White “Wahose”, 78, of 387 Frogtown Road, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her home.

Nancy was born in St. Regis, Quebec on July 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Garrow) Benedict. She attended school in St. Regis before going to Queen of Angels Residential School in Dorval, Quebec. On July 1, 1961, she married Bernard “Fishworm” White at St. Regis Catholic Church. He predeceased her on December 24, 1995.

Nancy worked for a time as a custodian at the first St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Dental Clinic, a lacrosse factory, and was a Mohawk language teacher at Twin Rivers School. She later started working as a barmaid, starting at Trippany’s. After leaving there she went to work at Tootie’s where she was for 20 years before starting at the American Legion Post #1479, where she worked for 27 years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and member the American Legion Post #1479 Auxiliary. She cherished spending time with her large family and grandchildren. She had a great love for Elvis and enjoyed Sunday drives, lawn sales, flower gardening, and Facebooking.

Nancy is survived by her children, Bernadine “Dina” White, Melvin White, Vanessa White (Jeffery Lazore), Tammy White, Darius P.L. White (Tesia), and a chosen son, Ryan White, all of Akwesasne; her grandchildren, BJ, Sara, Louise, Brandon, Anthony, Wesley, Garrett, Jason, Kwas, Ienti, Karah, Jake, Krissy, Keisha, Keely, Trinity, Shayleen, Dillon, Sierra, Dallas, and River, and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathryn Square, Joan (Joe) Phillips, and Lucy (Gordon) Beaubien; her brothers, John and Joseph Benedict, all of Akwesasne; her godmother, Mary David of Akwesasne; her god children, Mike Benedict, Jr. and Jody Benedict; her beloved puppy, Jose; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her grandchildren, Casey, Baby Brother, and Dalton White; her siblings, Ann, Butch, Frankie, and Michael Benedict, Elizabeth “Betty” Lazore, Janet Benedict Curleyhead, and Roberta Benedict; and her godchild, Penny Square.

Friends may call at the family home, 383 Frogtown Road beginning 1:00 PM Sunday until the time of the service on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at the home on Tuesday 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.