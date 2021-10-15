Advertisement

Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.

Krystal Rose came out of her workplace’s front door Friday to find flowers, champagne and a $10,000 check waiting. With holidays coming, she knows just what she’ll do with it. She’s been entering the sweepstakes for 10 years.

“I mean, I just never thought it would happen. But I was just like someone’s gotta win. I was hoping one day it would be me and here we are,” said Rose, “Christmas is coming and I have three boys.”

The Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes has given more than half a billion dollars in prizes over the years.

