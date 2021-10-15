One more mild day & night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will start feeling like fall over the weekend. But not today.

There’s a 30 percent chance of isolated showers Friday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures stay in the 60s overnight. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms are possible.

There will be showers and thunderstorms most of the day Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s by early afternoon, then temperatures drop through the rest of the afternoon into evening.

That’s when it begins to feel like fall. Lows overnight into Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Monday, too. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and around 60.

It will be mostl sunny and 65 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

