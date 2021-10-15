Advertisement

O’Neill says she’s not seeking reelection in 2022.

Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O'Neill
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O'Neill(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s sheriff won’t be on the ballot for her job next year.

Sheriff Colleen O’Neil announced Friday she is not seeking a third term. Her current term expires at the end of 2022.

“After deep thought and long talks with my family, I have decided to not seek reelection next year.,” she said in a statement.

O’Neill said the 28 years she served as a state trooper and the seven she’s been sheriff “have not only been an honor and a privilege, but a dream come true. It is time now for me to look ahead at my new personal goals and priorities.”

O’Neill said county residents are lucky to have the men and women who work for the sheriff’s office.

“I could not be more proud of these incredibly committed officers and civilians so dedicated to this community, and of all of the work that is accomplished at the Sheriff’s Office.”

