Port Leyden man sentenced on drug charges from 2019

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug charges leading back to 2019.

Charles W. Whitcher, 41, was sentenced On October 13, 2021 in federal court after previously pleading guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of Pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Officials say Whitcher admitted to distributing methamphetamine between August 2019 and September 2019 that he had manufactured in his home using the “one pot” method, which uses Pseudoephedrine and other ingredients to produce methamphetamine that Whitcher would then distribute in exchange for cash or more Pseudoephedrine.

Whitcher was previously convicted in federal court in 2003 for his involvement in a conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In addition to the 51-month term of imprisonment, Whitcher faces a term of 6 years of supervised release following his release.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Lewis County Drug Task Force, Lewis County District Attorney’s Office, Lewis County Sherriff’s Office, and the New York State Police aided in the investigation.

