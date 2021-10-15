She Kills Monsters Presented at Indian River
October 22 and 23
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The Indian River Thespian Troupe presents She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen on Friday, October 22 at 7PM and Saturday, October 23 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. A $5 donation at the door is suggested.
She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
Cast:
AGNES Katie Hallett
TILLY Tristia Thompson
CHUCK Zach Culver
MILES Harley Neaves
KALIOPE/KELLY Jayla Johnson
LILITH/LILLY Rachel Gydesen
ORCUS/RONNIE Matt Bridge
VERA/EVIL GABBI/THE BEHOLDER Trinity Tyler
EVIL TINA/FARRAH THE FAERIE Kaydence Timerman
STEVE Londyn Murdock
NARRATOR Alyssa Normington
Crew:
Director: Kristie L. Farr
Assistant Director/Shadow Puppetry: Amanda Morrison
Technical Director: Rachael Robison
Costumes: Patty Young
Choreography: Tricia Moore
Fight Choreography: Kathleen Golde, Kristie Farr
Assistant Stage Manager: Owen Sherwood
Assistant Technical Director /Deck Chief: Mitchell Purdue
Assistant Props Artisan/Props Chief: Zoe Soukey
Assistant Sound Designer: Emmett Young
For more information, call the IR Theatre Box Office at 315-642-5521
Photos by Amanda Morrison
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.