She Kills Monsters Presented at Indian River

The Indian River Thespian Troupe presents She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen on Friday, October 22 at 7PM and Saturday, October 23 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. A $5 donation at the door is suggested.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Cast:

AGNES Katie Hallett

TILLY Tristia Thompson

CHUCK Zach Culver

MILES Harley Neaves

KALIOPE/KELLY Jayla Johnson

LILITH/LILLY Rachel Gydesen

ORCUS/RONNIE Matt Bridge

VERA/EVIL GABBI/THE BEHOLDER Trinity Tyler

EVIL TINA/FARRAH THE FAERIE Kaydence Timerman

STEVE Londyn Murdock

NARRATOR Alyssa Normington

Crew:

Director: Kristie L. Farr

Assistant Director/Shadow Puppetry: Amanda Morrison

Technical Director: Rachael Robison

Costumes: Patty Young

Choreography: Tricia Moore

Fight Choreography: Kathleen Golde, Kristie Farr

Assistant Stage Manager: Owen Sherwood

Assistant Technical Director /Deck Chief: Mitchell Purdue

Assistant Props Artisan/Props Chief: Zoe Soukey

Assistant Sound Designer: Emmett Young

For more information, call the IR Theatre Box Office at 315-642-5521

Photos by Amanda Morrison

