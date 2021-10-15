Advertisement

She Kills Monsters Presented at Indian River

October 22 and 23
October 22 and 23rd
October 22 and 23rd(Indian River Drama Dept.)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Indian River Thespian Troupe presents She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen on Friday, October 22 at 7PM and Saturday, October 23 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.  A $5 donation at the door is suggested.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ‘90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Cast:

AGNES  Katie Hallett

TILLY  Tristia Thompson

CHUCK  Zach Culver

MILES  Harley Neaves

KALIOPE/KELLY  Jayla Johnson

LILITH/LILLY  Rachel Gydesen

ORCUS/RONNIE  Matt Bridge

VERA/EVIL GABBI/THE BEHOLDER  Trinity Tyler

EVIL TINA/FARRAH THE FAERIE  Kaydence Timerman

STEVE  Londyn Murdock

NARRATOR  Alyssa Normington

Crew:

Director:  Kristie L. Farr

Assistant Director/Shadow Puppetry:  Amanda Morrison

Technical Director: Rachael Robison

Costumes: Patty Young

Choreography:  Tricia Moore

Fight Choreography: Kathleen Golde, Kristie Farr

Assistant Stage Manager: Owen Sherwood

Assistant Technical Director /Deck Chief: Mitchell Purdue

Assistant Props Artisan/Props Chief: Zoe Soukey

Assistant Sound Designer: Emmett Young

For more information, call the IR Theatre Box Office at 315-642-5521

Photos by Amanda Morrison

