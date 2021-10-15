Shelva J. Gillette, 82, of Dexter

Shelva J. Gillette, Dexter, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 13th. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Shelva J. Gillette, Dexter, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 13th. She was 82 years old.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Born in Hammond January 14, 1939, Shelva was a daughter to Purely and Dora (Yerdon) Simpson. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker to her family.

Shelva enjoyed reading books, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her partner of 14 years, Malcolm J. Jock; 4 daughters, Debbie and James Frizzell of Castorland, Shirley J. Jackson of Watertown, Patti Hoppel of Carthage, Nancy and Frank Massa of Plessis; and 2 sons, Joseph C. Gillette and partner Sue of Watertown, Shawn and Sheree Gillette of Evans Mills. She is also survived by her brother, Wendell (Joann) Yerdon of Cape Vincent, and several grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.