Advertisement

Shelva J. Gillette, 82, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shelva J. Gillette, Dexter, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 13th.
Shelva J. Gillette, Dexter, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 13th.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Shelva J. Gillette, Dexter, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 13th. She was 82 years old.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Born in Hammond January 14, 1939, Shelva was a daughter to Purely and Dora (Yerdon) Simpson. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker to her family.

Shelva enjoyed reading books, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her partner of 14 years, Malcolm J. Jock; 4 daughters, Debbie and James Frizzell of Castorland, Shirley J. Jackson of Watertown, Patti Hoppel of Carthage, Nancy and Frank Massa of Plessis; and 2 sons, Joseph C. Gillette and partner Sue of Watertown, Shawn and Sheree Gillette of Evans Mills. She is also survived by her brother, Wendell (Joann) Yerdon of Cape Vincent, and several grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It’s been fifty years since one North Country church built back better.
Watertown church celebrates 50th anniversary of rebuild
A Port Leyden man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug charges leading back to 2019.
Port Leyden man sentenced on drug charges from 2019
Candles
Delbert L. LeGrow, 58, of Massena
Candles
Charles A. LaTrace, 85, of Brasher

Obituaries

Carl M. Tarbell, 75, of 80 Tony Barnes Road, unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning,...
Carl M. Tarbell, 75, of Akwesasne
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Nancy White “Wahose”, 78, of Akwesasne
Nancy White “Wahose”, 78, of Akwesasne
The Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena.
More water being released through dam in Massena
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals
Suzann J. Cornell, 71, of Chaumont, died October 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room at the...
Suzann J. Cornell, 71, of Chaumont