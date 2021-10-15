Advertisement

Suzann J. Cornell, 71, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Suzann J. Cornell, 71, of Chaumont, died October 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room at the Samaritan Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer.

Suzann was born October 22, 1949, in Watertown, a daughter of Richard and Betty (Moran) Alberry. She graduated from Lyme Central in 1968 and in 2010 from Jefferson Community College with an associate of science in social science.

In 2016, she retired from Jefferson County Mental Health, ACL, as a case manager. Suzann was the deputy clerk for the Town of Lyme. Previously, she worked for the Victims Assistant Center as a house a manager and for NRCIL as a case manager. Suzann was a lifelong community servant.

She enjoyed many crafts; including knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, and jewelry. She also gardened and enjoyed family activities. She and her husband were members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Sackets Harbor. She belonged to the Town of Lyme Heritage Center and enjoyed researching genealogy. For over 30 years she worked for the Board of Elections. Suzann loved to inspire the community, especially during the holidays. At Halloween she would make costumes and at Christmas she would organize cookies and caroling.

Surviving besides her husband Stephen are two sons and their wives, Spencer P. (Wendy), Watertown, Sean R. (Angel), Shippensburg, PA, a sister Patricia Busler, Watertown, NY. Six grandchildren, Susan, Hannah, Ethan, Jenna, Riley, Brayton, and two great grandchildren, Carson and Heaven. Predeceased is her son, Stephen D. Cornell May 23, 2017.

Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lyme Heritage Center, PO Box 285, Chaumont, NY 13622 or to the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The International Joint Commission controls the flow of water through dams in Massena.
More water being released through dam in Massena
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O'Neill
O’Neill says she’s not seeking reelection in 2022.
Funeral service for Sandra L. Fishbeck, age 77 of Gouverneur and formerly of DePeyster will be...
Sandra L. Fishbeck, 77, Gouverneur & DePeyster

Obituaries

Candles
Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, of Pierrepont
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Chili
Gouverneur's Kaitlyn Gibson knocks in a goal in a Northern Athletic Conference girls' soccer...
Highlights & scores: high school football & girls’ soccer
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
More typical weather on the way
Highlights & scores: high school football and girls' soccer
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Chili
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Chili