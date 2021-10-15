CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Suzann J. Cornell, 71, of Chaumont, died October 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room at the Samaritan Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer.

Suzann was born October 22, 1949, in Watertown, a daughter of Richard and Betty (Moran) Alberry. She graduated from Lyme Central in 1968 and in 2010 from Jefferson Community College with an associate of science in social science.

In 2016, she retired from Jefferson County Mental Health, ACL, as a case manager. Suzann was the deputy clerk for the Town of Lyme. Previously, she worked for the Victims Assistant Center as a house a manager and for NRCIL as a case manager. Suzann was a lifelong community servant.

She enjoyed many crafts; including knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, and jewelry. She also gardened and enjoyed family activities. She and her husband were members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Sackets Harbor. She belonged to the Town of Lyme Heritage Center and enjoyed researching genealogy. For over 30 years she worked for the Board of Elections. Suzann loved to inspire the community, especially during the holidays. At Halloween she would make costumes and at Christmas she would organize cookies and caroling.

Surviving besides her husband Stephen are two sons and their wives, Spencer P. (Wendy), Watertown, Sean R. (Angel), Shippensburg, PA, a sister Patricia Busler, Watertown, NY. Six grandchildren, Susan, Hannah, Ethan, Jenna, Riley, Brayton, and two great grandchildren, Carson and Heaven. Predeceased is her son, Stephen D. Cornell May 23, 2017.

Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lyme Heritage Center, PO Box 285, Chaumont, NY 13622 or to the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

