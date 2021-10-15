TV Dinner: Pumpkin Chili

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s perfect comfort food for fall.

Chef Chris Manning prepares Pumpkin Chili. He was inspired because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, so it’s a great time for something warm and tasty.

Pumpkin Chili

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced carrot

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced red bell pepper

- 1 tablespoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon pepper

- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

- 1 teaspoon ground chili powder

- 4 cups diced cooked chicken

- 2 cups chicken broth

- 1 15-ounce can corn, drained

- 1 15-ounce can great northern beans, drained

- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

Cook olive oil, onion, carrots, celery, and bell pepper on low heat in a four-quart stock pot until onions are soft.

Add cumin, salt, pepper, garlic, and chili powder and cook 1-2 minutes.

Add chicken, broth, corn, and beans and simmer for 5 minutes. Add pumpkin and simmer for another 10-15 minutes. Add more chicken broth if chili is too think.

Garnish with shredded cheddar, sour cream, scallions, and pumpkin seeds that have been shucked, roasted and salted.

