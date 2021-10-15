Advertisement

U.S. Border to reopen to fully vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8th

We now know when the United States borders will open to full vaccinated foreign travelers.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know when the United States borders will open to full vaccinated foreign travelers.

The White House announced Friday that fully-vaccinated foreign visitors can start traveling to the U.S. on November 8th.

The new guidelines apply to America’s air, land, and sea borders.

A White House official says more details are coming soon about “very limited exceptions” and which COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted.

