Watertown church celebrates 50th anniversary of rebuild

It’s been fifty years since one North Country church built back better.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been fifty years since one North Country church built back better.

In 1969, the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Watertown was destroyed by fire. After two years of fundraising, the community was able to rebuild it in 1971.

Now, 50 years later, the parish plans to celebrate the anniversary of overcoming tragedy.

“So tomorrow [Saturday] were going to have liturgy in the evening at 4:30 and Bishop LaValley will be there to celebrate liturgy with us, then following, we’ll have a reception at the Hilton Garden Inn,” said Father Frank Natale.

Father Natale says rebuilding the church was a blessing to the community as Our Lady of Sacred Heart dates back to the 1870s.

