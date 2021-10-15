Advertisement

Watertown hydro plant is making more than expected

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As you pay more for things, the City of Watertown is making more money at it’s hydro power plant.

Chalk it up to the wet summer.

Watertown had it’s wettest summer on record according to data from the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.

That means the 3 turbines, known as Faith, Hope and Charity, have been spinning almost non-stop. And it’s making the city extra money as part of it’s hydro contract with National Grid.

That contract runs out in 2030.

In this calendar year, Watertown expects to make $4. 6 million from selling power to National Grid through its hydro facilities.

But because of the wet summer, Watertown is well ahead of projections.

The city budgeted for July, August and September to bring in $331,000. It ended up making almost $1.6 million.

The difference: Watertown made an extra $1.2 million.

The city off to a good start, it’s fiscal year just started. The fiscal year runs July to June.

