Ann Marie TenEyck, 55, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann Marie TenEyck, 55, of 2767 State Highway 37, passed away at her home on Friday October 15.

Calling hours will be on Monday October 18, from 5-7 at IslandView Funeral Services, 300 Main Street, Morristown and also on Tuesday from 1:30-3:30 at the Morristown Fire Hall, Morris Street.

Ann’s Funeral Mass will be at 3:30 on Tuesday following calling hours at the Fire Hall, with Deacon David Demers, officiant, St. John the Evangelist Church, officianting.

Surviving are her husband of 32 years, David Glen TenEyck, five daughters; Shannon Robinson Clement and her husband, Chris; Tiffany Bartlett and her husband James, Kimberly TenEyck and her companion Steve Tillich, Chelsea TenEyck and her companion Gary Crosby, Whitney TenEyck and her companion Jeremy Davis; two sons, Jordan and David Kyle TenEyck.

Also surviving Ann are grandchildren, Macala Ashley, Lizzy, Cheyenne, Wyatt, Tyler, Natalie, Landon, Ethan, Hayden and James, Jr.; two brothers, Bernard Crosby and Kevin Crosby and his wife Ann; one sister Tracy and her husband Edward Gagnon and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Predeceasing Mrs. TenEyck are her mother and father Mary and Barnet Crosby and Brayden and Jaden.

Born in Ogdensburg October 13, 1966, she was the daughter of Bernard Newcombe and Mary Madonna LeBlanc and graduated from Morristown Central School in 1984.

On June 13, 1987, she married David Glen TenEyck in Morristown.

Ann worked all of her years as a cook in area establishments, including McDonalds, The Morristown Market, NED’s, the Harbor Inn, Cattlemen’s and Echoes until illness forced her to retire.

For over 35 years, Mrs. TenEyck was a member of the Morristown Fire Department Auxillary.

Ann enjoyed shopping online and loving on her grandchildren.

