Brian Philip Western, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brian Philip Western, Lowville, passed away at home on October 14, 2021.

Brian, only child of Lynn F. Western and Judy Peterson Western, was born on July 9, 1969 in Lowville, NY. He was predeceased by his father, Lynn Western, on April 22, 1997, paternal grandparents Nicholas and Ruth Henry Western, maternal grandparents Roland and Doris Roberts Peterson, uncle Robert N. Western and uncle Robert Peterson.

Brian is survived by his wife Marie Western, daughters Elizabeth Lynn Western and Anna Eades Western, mother Judy Western Farris of Canandaigua, NY, aunt Sally Western and her companion Joseph Olore of Yarmouth, Maine, aunt Norma Western of Boonville, NY, uncle and aunt Richard and Carolyn Peterson of Prescott, AZ, father- and mother-in-law Vernon and Peg Lyndaker of Croghan, NY, brothers- and sisters-in-law Gene and Laurie Rowsam of Lowville, NY and Matthew and Anne Marie Lyndaker of Orchard Park, NY, nieces and nephews Aryn, Emma and Jack Rowsam and Collin, Nolan and Maeve Lyndaker, and many cousins.

Brian attended Lowville Academy from 1975 to 1980, Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, NY from 1980 to 1983, and Marcus Whitman Central School in Rushville, NY from 1983 to 1987. He graduated with a Regents diploma in 1987 and earned Top 10 of his class honors.

Brian excelled in high school athletics. He was named as a Finger Lakes league First Team All Star in soccer, basketball, and baseball, a Section 5 basketball All Star, and played in the Greater Rochester Area Ronald McDonald Exceptional Senior basketball game.

Brian attended Clemson University, Clemson, SC from 1987 to 1993 where he earned a BS degree in Industrial Engineering and an MS in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Experimental Statistics. He made Clemson’s Division I intercollegiate baseball team in 1988 as a walk-on and later worked in the Athletic Department as a tutor to student athletes. At Clemson, his intramural teams won nine championships in basketball, men’s slow pitch softball, co-ed softball, and he was on the runner-up team in soccer.

Brian played on several slow-pitch softball teams in the Finger Lakes in the 1990′s, most notably Blair’s Siding from Sodus. He played in ten national championships in seven different states for slow-pitch softball teams from New York, South Carolina and Tennessee.

On October 7, 2021 Brian was inducted into the Marcus Whitman High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

A member of Lowville Elks Lodge #1605, Brian served as Exalted Ruler in 2000-2001, Lodge Trustee from 2005-2010, and District Deputy from 2015 – 2016. He was active in other lodge and district committees and was named Elk of the Year in 2004 and Officer of the Year in 2010.

Brian served as Village of Lowville Trustee from 1999 – 2003 and then again from 2006-2012.

Brian was employed as an engineer by AMF Bowling in their Lowville, NY and Richmond, VA facilities from 1994 – 2001. He was then employed by Kraft Foods from 2001 to present in various supervisory and engineering roles, both in the Lowville production facility and in the corporate Cheese & Dairy business unit.

Brian married Marie E. Lyndaker on August 7, 1999 in Canandaigua, NY.

Brian was a passionate and devoted fan of Clemson athletics and a proud fan of his daughter, Elizabeth’s, Le Moyne College Dolphins women’s soccer team and his daughter, Anna’s, international service and agricultural leadership in NY FFA. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, golf, traveling to all 50 US states and internationally, attending Clemson University sporting events, NASCAR races, and other collegiate and professional sporting events.

Visitation will be held at Sundquist Funeral Home on Friday, October 22nd, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm with an Elks Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen with Rev. Ed Steckly, Pastor officiating, on Saturday, October 23rd at 3:00 pm with a reception at the Lowville Elks 1605 at 5:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 and Lewis County Search & Rescue, P.O. Box 247, West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 On line-condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

