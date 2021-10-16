Advertisement

Carthage VFW walks for veteran suicide awareness

With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to...
With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to bring awareness to the issue.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to bring awareness to the issue.

The post partnered with the local chamber of commerce to hold a Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk Saturday morning.

Participants came together to walk for 22 minutes, honoring the 22 veterans we statistically lose every day to suicide.

This was the first time the VFW has put on an event like this and post members felt it was necessary after 3 Fort Drum soldiers took their lives just last month.

Across the country, military suicides are also up 15% since last year, and post members want active duty and veterans alike to know there are ways to combat suicidal thoughts.

“You know, pick up the phone, call. Call your battle buddy, call your friend, you know, call the VFW, we have people down here to help. We are more than glad to come talk to a veteran, listen to what he has to say,” said Post Commander Joseph Martel.

There are also other resources available to veterans who may be struggling, like the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. The free support is confidential and available 24/7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic as police investigated a...
Five people taken to the hospital after Arsenal Street crash
Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals
Clarence Cleveland
‘I feared for my life’: man shares harrowing story of staring down the barrel of a gun

Latest News

The Jefferson County SPCA has hired Lindsay Hess to be the shelter next General Manager.
Jefferson County SPCA adopts out all their dogs
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
It was quite the downpour Friday night lasting into the afternoon Saturday.
The North Country sees a downpour
It’s a football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Massena beats Canton on the gridiron