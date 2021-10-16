Carthage VFW walks for veteran suicide awareness

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to bring awareness to the issue.

The post partnered with the local chamber of commerce to hold a Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk Saturday morning.

Participants came together to walk for 22 minutes, honoring the 22 veterans we statistically lose every day to suicide.

This was the first time the VFW has put on an event like this and post members felt it was necessary after 3 Fort Drum soldiers took their lives just last month.

Across the country, military suicides are also up 15% since last year, and post members want active duty and veterans alike to know there are ways to combat suicidal thoughts.

“You know, pick up the phone, call. Call your battle buddy, call your friend, you know, call the VFW, we have people down here to help. We are more than glad to come talk to a veteran, listen to what he has to say,” said Post Commander Joseph Martel.

There are also other resources available to veterans who may be struggling, like the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. The free support is confidential and available 24/7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.