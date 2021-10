WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, causing rain and a dramatic fall in temperatures. Expect showers overnight with lows near 60.

Showers are likely on Saturday with highs near 70. Cooler air arrives Saturday night, with lows in the 40′s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers. Highs will only be in the 50′s.

