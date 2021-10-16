Frances Green, 95, of Smithville

Frances Green, 95, Maiden, NC and longtime resident of Smithville, NY, died October 13 2021 at home where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Lincoln County, NC. (Source: Funeral Home)

MAIDEN, North Carolina (WWNY) - Frances Green, 95, Maiden, NC and longtime resident of Smithville, NY, died October 13 2021 at home where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Lincoln County, NC. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday October 20 at the Smithville Baptist Church with Terry Alford, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. A calling hour prior to the service will begin at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born May 9, 1926 in Smithville, daughter of Norva and Arlie (Ranney) Collins, she graduated from Adams High School. She worked as a beautician and was postmaster in Smithville.

She married Francis Green, Oct 12, 1946 in Malone NY. The couple lived on the Green Family Farm in Hounsfield, later moving to Smithville. Mr. Green died July 29, 2002. Frances moved to Maiden, NC, seven years ago.

She is survived by her three children Elaine F. LaBrec , Maiden, NC, Charles F. (Pam) Green, Verona, NY, Diane F. (Ross) Scoville, Lincolnton, NC; five grandchildren Elizabeth (Robert) Camus, Eileen (Jim) Monroe, Charles K. (Samantha) Green, Melissa (Nick) Little, Dale (Christie) Dobbins; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, three sisters Dorothy Blodgett, Margaret LaFontaine, Helen Dunaway; and a brother Robert Collins.

Frances was a charter member of the Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, life long member of the Smithville Baptist Church, and a member of the Eastern Star. She was an avid bowler, volunteer EMT, quilter, Pillowcases for Santa- St. Jude ministry

Donations in her memory may be made to the Smithville Baptist Church, 14157 County Route 75, Adams, NY, 13605; the Smithville Volunteer Fire Dept, 13727 County Route 63, Adams, NY 13605, or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Donata Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

