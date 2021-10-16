Friday Sports: Massena beats Canton on the gridiron

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It’s a football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

We start with N.A.C. Football from Massena as the Red Raiders hosted Canton.

Chris Kucipak comes up with the pick and takes it to the house: 7-0 Massena.

Canton looks to answer but David Zuhlsdorf’s pass to Lane Rayburn is incomplete. Dominic Monacelli takes it in on the keeper as Massena beats Canton 40-14.

Also in N.A.C. Football, Potsdam hosts Gouverneur.

The Sandstoners lose the football in the red zone and the Wildcats capitalize. Vincent Thomas takes the handoff and its off to the races. He goes 82 yards for the score. Gouverneur beats Potsdam 59-8.

Also in N.A.C. Football action, Malone was at OFA.

Tristan Lovely hits Justus McIntyre with the 50 yard touchdown pass: 20-0 OFA. Off a bad snap for Malone, Lovely recovers the loose ball and goes 60 yards for the touchdown. Lovely jukes through the defense and scrambles 40 yards for the touchdown as OFA beats Massena 56-8.

In Section 3 Football from Dexter, General Brown hosts Canastota.

In the 1st quarter, Canastota caps off an almost 8 minute drive to open the game with an Austin Ames 4 yard keeper for the touchdown: 6-0 Raiders.

The Lions answer with under a minute to go in the quarter when Kaleb Natali goes down the sideline 39 yards for the score to put the Lions up 7-6 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Ames’ pass is batted by Darien Salter and picked off, setting up the Lions’ next score.

Gabe Malcolm takes the pitch and finds pay dirt: 14-6 Lions. General Brown wins 35-6.

In Section 3 Football, Sandy Creek hosted Onondaga.

In the 1st quarter, the score was 7-0 Comets when Maddox Brown goes in from a couple of yards out: 13-0 Comets.

In the 2nd quarter, the Comets expand on their lead when Brown finds a hole from a couple of yards out: 20-0 Sandy Creek. The Comets win 39-14.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Canastota 6, General Brown 35

Onondaga 14, Sandy Creek 39

South Jefferson 8, Westhill 50

Canton 14, Massena 40

Malone 8, OFA 56

Gouverneur 59, Potsdam 8

South Lewis W, Thousand Islands Forfeit

Boys’ HS Soccer

Parishville Hopkinton 6, Brushton Moira 0

OFA 2, Canton 1

Malone 3, Gouverneur 2

Harrisville 0, Lisbon 3

Hermon DeKalb 1, Morristown 6

Potsdam 0, Salmon River 2

Madrid Waddington 6, St. Regis Falls 0

Norwood Norfolk 1, St. Lawrence C. 2

Copenhagen 2, South Lewis 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

Morristown 4, Hammond 7

Heuvelton 4, Hermon DeKalb 0

Salmon River 1, Canton 2

Men’s Soccer

St. Lawrence 2, Bard 1

Clarkson 0, Vassar 1

SUNY Potsdam 0, SUNY Geneseo 2

Women’s Soccer

Bard 1, St. Lawrence 2

Vassar 2, Clarkson 0

SUNY Geneseo 6, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s Hockey

Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1

Women’s Volleyball

Clarkson 3, Arcadia 2

HS Volleyball

Brushton Moira 0, Salmon River 3

Chateaugay 3, Massena 1

Clifton Fine 0, Potsdam 3

Girls’ HS Swimming

Potsdam 31, Malone 63

Massena 27, St. Lawrence C. 67

Frontier League Girls’ Diving Championships

Beaver River - Emma Dicob 415.05 Carthage - Kadince Bach 385.40 Indian River - Caydence Munchinkoff 308.70

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.