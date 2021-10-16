Advertisement

Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash

The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night reached out to 7 News to publicly thank the soldiers and civilians who helped the boys trapped inside.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night reached out to 7 News to publicly thank the soldiers and civilians who helped the men trapped inside.

Karlee Mathieu, the mother of 18-year-old Salamon Mathieu, says he was one of the teens rescued by five Fort Drum soldiers who witnessed the crash.

She says she’s so thankful they happened to be there and were willing to help.

The five soldiers were all about to go home after dinner, but leapt into action when they saw the truck collide with a Dodge Durango and go up in flames.

In the group was SPC Jacob Jones, SPC William Berube, SPC Shane Cockerham, SPC Zachary Broxson, who happens to be a medic, and Sergeant Major Jake Smith, who has served fifteen tours in Afghanistan.

He says his experience overseas taught him to always keep a trauma pack in his vehicle.

It’s something that helped rescue the three men in the truck.

He and the four specialists were able to extinguish the truck’s flames and drag two of the occupants out before authorities arrived.

Something Salamon’s mom says she will forever be grateful for.

“I just shake my head, I’m so glad somebody was there for him. Because it could’ve been a really bad outcome. I hope I can shake their hand one day. And thank them in person,” said Karlee Mathieu.

Mathieu says Salamon and the other teen passenger of the truck are both recovering at Upstate University Hospital.

She says Salamon broke his chest bone and is bruised, battered and scraped, but he will make a full recovery thanks to the bravery of the soldiers and civilians who stepped in to help.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic as police investigated a...
Five people taken to the hospital after Arsenal Street crash
Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals
Clarence Cleveland
‘I feared for my life’: man shares harrowing story of staring down the barrel of a gun

Latest News

With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to...
Carthage VFW walks for veteran suicide awareness
The Jefferson County SPCA has hired Lindsay Hess to be the shelter next General Manager.
Jefferson County SPCA adopts out all their dogs
It was quite the downpour Friday night lasting into the afternoon Saturday.
The North Country sees a downpour
It’s a football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Massena beats Canton on the gridiron