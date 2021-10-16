Advertisement

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert Friday in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.

In video footage from the performance, Neil can be seen clapping at the edge of the stage with his guitar strapped around him before his fall.

The guitarist later told the crowd at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge about Neil’s injury.

Neil was one of the headliner acts for the three-day music festival. He was playing with his band, not Mötley Crüe.

“The truth is, Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the guitarist told the crowd. “Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee.”

Eddie Trunk, a host of the music festival, tweeted Friday that Neil was taken to the hospital.

Further updates on his condition were not immediately available Saturday. The agency representing Neil did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking an update.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic as police investigated a...
Five people taken to the hospital after Arsenal Street crash
Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown
All but 1 accident victim released from hospitals
Clarence Cleveland
‘I feared for my life’: man shares harrowing story of staring down the barrel of a gun

Latest News

One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
With the number of suicides on the rise amongst military personnel, the Carthage VFW wanted to...
Carthage VFW walks for veteran suicide awareness
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says