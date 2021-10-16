The North Country sees a downpour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was quite the downpour Friday night lasting into the afternoon Saturday.

In many areas of the North Country, the ground was not able to absorb all the rain, making some perfect puddle jumping conditions.

In Watertown, the roads were slick and a bit flooded.

It was definitely different from our warm and sunny conditions earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.