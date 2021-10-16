Thomas Rogers, 87, of Harrisville

Thomas Rogers, 87, of Orebed Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas Rogers, 87, of Orebed Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Thomas was born on July 29, 1934 in Theresa, New York, son of the late Edwin and Etha (Thorton) Rogers. He graduated from Hammond Central School. He was employed as a trammer operator with Gouverneur Talc for 26 years, until retiring in 1988 due to a disability. On August 18, 1953 he married Faith Bresett at the Gouverneur Methodist Ministry. Thomas was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, puttering around his garage, and traveling. His family remembers him for his stubborn nature and his love for getting a rise out of people.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Faith; two daughters, Vickie (James) Backus of Harrisville and Crystal (Darrell) Seymour of Harrisville; his siblings, Lyle Rogers, Lois (William) Burns, Carol (Virgil) Shampine, Sheila (Larry) Groff, Brenda (Michael) Macaulay, and Etha Holly (Raymond) Cobb; six grandchildren, Amber Seymour, April (Jordan) Seymour Ritz, Jaime (Ray) Tidaback, Amanda (Phillip) Lancaster, Lindsay (Jeff) Weber, and Samantha (Jonathan) Bennett-Wagner; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Etha; 3 brothers, David, Warren, Cecil Rogers; 3 sisters Ida (Clifford) Hamilton, Bertha (Milton) Marcellus, and Iva Moyer; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Riley Graveline.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at a date & time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

