Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash

New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that injured five people.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that injured five people.

The Watertown Police Department says witnesses report both an illegal turn and speeding.

The crash happened Thursday night around 9:45 PM.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling with a 20-year-old driver and two 18-year-old passengers down Arsenal Street toward Sackets Harbor.

Police say witnesses saw the truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

A Dodge Durango was traveling with a 44-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger.

Police say witnesses saw the Durango make an illegal left-hand turn out of the Speedway gas station where a median separates the traffic flow.

When the two vehicles collided, the truck burst into flames and trapped its occupants inside.

Officials say both occupants of the Durango were treated and released from Samaritan.

The driver of the truck was treated and released from Carthage Area Hospital.

According to the mother of one of the teenagers, the two teens who were in the truck are recovering in Syracuse.

Police say they can’t say for sure what caused the accident as they are still recreating the scene and investigating.

