Advertisement

Boo at the Zoo brings some early Halloween spirit

It’s not Halloween yet, but people had the chance Sunday to dress up and go trick-or-treating...
It’s not Halloween yet, but people had the chance Sunday to dress up and go trick-or-treating all while checking out some animals.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not Halloween yet, but people had the chance Sunday to dress up and go trick-or-treating all while checking out some animals.

It’s for Zoo New York’s annual “Boo at the Zoo” event.

This year’s theme is Pokemon and Nintendo, but people can wear any costume they’d like.

Kids went trick-or-treating at different places around the zoo which was decked out with Halloween decorations. Zoo officials say it makes for a good warm-up to Halloween.

“We do this ahead of Halloween so that way they can try out new costumes, they can come dressed as different people. I mean it’s just a fun, easy way for people to come and get into that festive, Halloween-y spirit,” said Joshua Baughn, Marketing Director of Zoo New York.

If you didn’t make it to the zoo this weekend, have no fear. Boo at the Zoo is happening next Saturday and Sunday as well.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Things were quiet in Watertown, and five Fort Drum soldiers were heading home from dinner....
5 Fort Drum soldiers help at Arsenal Street crash Thursday night
The family of one of the teens who was in the truck that crashed in Watertown Thursday night...
Mother thanks soldiers for heroic rescue in Thursday night crash
An Ogdensburg woman knows how it feels when Publishers Clearing House comes knocking.
Ogdensburg woman wins Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan confirms ‘emergency meeting’ to deal with ER problem
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island
Part two of the Route 11 rivalry weekend series between the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights and...
Saturday Sports: Route 11 hockey rivalry continues as Clarkson hosts St. Lawrence
Saturday Sports: Route 11 hockey rivalry continues as Clarkson hosts St. Lawrence
The task is simple. Build a trebuchet, load up a pumpkin, and let it fly into the St. Lawrence...
Punkin’ Chunkin’ is back and bringing in new competitors