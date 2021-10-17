Boo at the Zoo brings some early Halloween spirit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not Halloween yet, but people had the chance Sunday to dress up and go trick-or-treating all while checking out some animals.

It’s for Zoo New York’s annual “Boo at the Zoo” event.

This year’s theme is Pokemon and Nintendo, but people can wear any costume they’d like.

Kids went trick-or-treating at different places around the zoo which was decked out with Halloween decorations. Zoo officials say it makes for a good warm-up to Halloween.

“We do this ahead of Halloween so that way they can try out new costumes, they can come dressed as different people. I mean it’s just a fun, easy way for people to come and get into that festive, Halloween-y spirit,” said Joshua Baughn, Marketing Director of Zoo New York.

If you didn’t make it to the zoo this weekend, have no fear. Boo at the Zoo is happening next Saturday and Sunday as well.

