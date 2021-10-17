Saturday Sports: Route 11 hockey rivalry continues as Clarkson hosts St. Lawrence

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part two of the Route 11 rivalry weekend series between the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights and the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence taking place Saturday afternoon at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

The Lady Golden Knights looking to remain unbeaten and in search of a weekend sweep after beating St. Lawrence last night 2-1 at Appleton Arena.

4:38 in, Hillary Sterling sets up Kristina Bell for the slapper that connects: 1-0 SLU.

Late in the 1st period, Anna Cherkowski rattles one off the post, knotting the score at 1 a piece.

In the 2nd period, Caitrin Lonergan beats the Saints defense and dents net to put Clarkson on top 2-1.

With 3 minutes left, it was SLU with an empty net as Lonergan scores her 2nd goal of the game: 3-1 Clarkson.

Still an empty net, Kristina Schuler splits the pipes: 4-1 Clarkson. That would be your final as Clarkson remains undefeated on the young season.

In high school football action Saturday afternoon from Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Beavers hosted Waterville in Section 3 play.

Beavers defense set the tone early as Joshua Bush picks off Kane Patterson deep in Waterville territory, but the Beavers can’t capitalize.

The Beaver River offense looking to get rolling but a botched handoff ends up in a fumble that Clinton Barr recovers for Waterville.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Patterson finds Zach LaFrance for the touchdown to put Waterville up 7-0 at the half. Waterville wins 7-6.

In college football, St. Lawrence was looking for the upset as they hosted 17th ranked Ithaca in Liberty League action at Leckonby Stadium.

The Saints defense came up big Saturday, holding an Ithaca offense that was averaging 35 points a game in check for most of the day.

The Saints were down 10-0 in the 4th when AJ Wingfield hits Michael Anderson for the 24 yard touchdown: 17-0 Ithaca.

In Women’s Liberty League Soccer from Hantz Field in Potsdam, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted Bard.

One goal would decide this one, Sarah Kohl’s shot slips past the goalie to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead. That would be your final.

In Canton, the Lady Saints hosted Vassar in Liberty League play.

In the 1st half, the score was 1-0 Vassar as Isabel Leinenweber tickles twine to make it 2-0 Vassar. That’s your final.

And congratulations to the Barracks Rugby team as they picked up a big win on the road, defeating Genesee Rugby 41-10.

Saturday Sports Score

Section 3 Football

Waterville 7, Beaver River 6

NAC Football

Watertown 44, St. Lawrence C. 8

8 Man Football

Tupper Lake 28, New York Mills 12

College Football

Ithaca 17, St. Lawrence 0

Women’s Soccer

Vassar 2, St. Lawrence 0

Clarkson 1, Bard 0

Cazenovia 1, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Brockport 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Hudson Valley C. C. 7, J.C.C. 0

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Brockport 2, SUNY Potsdam 1

Clarkson 2, Bard 1

Vassar 2, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Canton 2, Cazenovia 0

J.C.C. 3, Hudson Valley C. C. 2

Boys’ HS Soccer

Parishville Hopkinton 2, Madrid Waddington 1

Chateaugay 4, Colton Pierrepont 3

Malone 1, Canton 0

Lisbon 3, Edwards Knox 1

Girls’ HS Soccer

Beaver River 5, South Lewis 0

South Jeff 5, Copenhagen 0

Lowville 3, Westmoreland 1

Chateaugay 3, Madrid Waddington 0

Girls’ HS Volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Gouverneur 0

College Volleyball

Johns Hopkins 3, Clarkson 0

Clarkson 3, Muhlenberg 0

Wesleyan 3, St. Lawrence 0

St. Lawrence 3, Hamilton 1

SUNY Cobleskill 3, SUNY Canton 0

