New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOLFE ISLAND, Ontario (WWNY) - One person is dead after a Saturday night crash on Canada’s Wolfe Island.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single car collision that happened just before 9 PM.

They say it appears a vehicle on Road 96 rolled several times into a farmer’s field and came to a stop.

The driver, a 57 year old from Liverpool, New York was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan confirms ‘emergency meeting’ to deal with ER problem
New information has been released about the fiery crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown that...
Witnesses say an illegal turn and speeding caused Arsenal Street crash

