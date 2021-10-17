New York resident dies in fatal crash on Wolfe Island

WOLFE ISLAND, Ontario (WWNY) - One person is dead after a Saturday night crash on Canada’s Wolfe Island.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single car collision that happened just before 9 PM.

They say it appears a vehicle on Road 96 rolled several times into a farmer’s field and came to a stop.

The driver, a 57 year old from Liverpool, New York was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.