Celebration of Life: Gilbert “Gil” Jones, 91, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Potsdam

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gilbert “Gil” Jones, age 91, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Potsdam, NY, will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12:00PM until 3:00PM at the Elk’s Lodge, located at 10 Elm St, Potsdam, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd in Daytona, Florida.

