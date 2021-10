CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of Robert A. Williams’ life will take place Saturday, October 23, at River Community Church at 11 AM.

Mr. Williams, age 93, died August 20, 2021 at his home in Clayton. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

